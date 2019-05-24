Nirmala Sitharaman gets Finance Ministry

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Nirmala Sitharaman has been assigned the important portfolio of Finance along with Corporate Affairs.

With a slowing economy and rising unemployment, her job is clearly cut out. She would be presenting the Union Budget in July.

Since she has already served as a junior Minister in Finance and Corporate Affairs earlier, it won’t be difficult for her to get into action from day one.

That she is a post-graduate in Economics will be an advantage.

Before becoming the Defence Minister in the previous Modi government, Sitharaman served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. She was also Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge.

Prior to getting a ministerial berth after the BJP took power in 2014, Sitharaman served as a spokesperson for the party.

