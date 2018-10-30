Nishikori beats Mannarino, reaches Paris Masters 3rd round

Paris, Oct 31 (IANS) Japanese player Kei Nishikori advanced to the Paris Masters third round on Wednesday after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France 7-5, 6-4.

World No. 11 Nishikori needed one hour and 28 minutes to win his first career encounter with Mannarino, World No. 46, reports Efe.

The 10th-seeded Japanese player will next take on either seventh-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa or Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, World No. 22.

How far Nishikori advances in Paris will determine whether he secures a place in the ATP Finals, which kick off on November 11 in London, as he needs to reach at least the semi-final round.

Also Wednesday, eighth-seeded John Isner of the United States emerged victorious over Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-1), booking a place in the third round.

World No. 9 Isner is set to face World No. 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia on Thursday, and will need to make it all the way to the final in Paris to secure an ATP Finals berth.

–IANS

gau/bg