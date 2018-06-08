Nissan aims to strengthen dealership network in India

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Automobile major Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday said that it will strengthen its dealership network in India under an expansion strategy.

The automobile manufacturer’s six-year midterm plan — Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 — was unveiled on Wednesday with the aim to expand its sales and market share in Africa, the Middle East and the India region.

“Under the Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 plan, the company is looking to capture the full potential of the Africa, Middle East, and India region,” Peyman Kargar, Chairman of Nissan in Africa, the Middle East and India was quoted as saying in a statement.

Accordingly, in India, the company will strengthen its dealership network and “develop the power of the Datsun and Nissan brands through initiatives including sponsorship of the International Cricket Council”.

“Nissan has built a strong foundation for growth in India with a 480,000-vehicle capacity plant, as well as a large research and development centre – both in Chennai and established with its Alliance partner, Renault,” the statement said.

