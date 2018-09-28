Nita Ambani keen to partner with Meghalaya for sports infrastructure

Shillong, Oct 1 (IANS) Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Monday said Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) is keen to partner with Meghalaya government in building sports infrastructure ahead of the National Games in the mountainous state.

Meghalaya will be hosting the National Games 2022 coinciding with the 50th year of the creation of the state.

“We would love to talk to the government and help in every way possible for the national games,” Ambani told journalists.

Ambani, who is also the member of international olympic committee, was in Shillong to witness the finals of the inter-school girls football match played between Nongkrem Presbyterian Secondary School and Nongkrem Higher Secondary School sponsored by RFYS at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Complex in Polo grounds.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, his wife Mehtab Agitok Sangma, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh Mawphlang, All India Football Federation Vice President, Larsing Ming Sawyan and Bollywood actor and owner of North East United Football Club, John Abraham were also present.

“It was great meeting with chief minister and I think the impetus is going to be on sports and building infrastructure for sports,” she said.

Moreover, she said that RFYS is also with John Abraham in building a sports a cademy in Meghalaya which will be wonderful and of course now with the 2022 National Games and the whole nation is excited and looking towards Meghalaya for this large sporting event.

“We already have reached out to 109 schools of who participated this year from Meghalaya,” she said.

“I strongly believe that education and sports go hand in hand in shaping our youth. RFYS aims to develop a sporting culture in India through the medium of educational institutes. We endeavour to make sports more accessible to the youth of India,” Ambani said.

RFYS conducts school and college competition in football and athletics across 60 cities in India. In 2017, four teams from Shillong reached the RFYS National Championship with Umthili Secondary School being crowned the winners.

–IANS

rrk/prs