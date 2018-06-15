NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The fourth meeting of the NITI Aayog’s governing council began here on Sunday to discuss issues including measures taken to double farmers’ income, progress of flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All state Chief Ministers except Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik, were present in the meeting.

Kejriwal was absent from the meet as he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since last week demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike.

The governing council of NITI Aayog is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of states in shaping the development narrative.

The council reviews the work done during the previous year and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

The council will also discuss measures taken for development of aspirational districts and the celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

