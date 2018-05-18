NITI Aayog invites French investments in India

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday urged French investors to invest in India not only to target one billion people but to build solutions here for the seven billion-strong global market.

He exhorted them to utilise their funds more effectively by investing in India, which has the advantage of demographic dividend, demand and democracy, a statement quoting him said.

NITI Aayog, in association with Vision India Foundation, is organising the Venture Capital Symposium to deepen the economic relationships between France and India.

Following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, 20 of the biggest French venture capital and private equity funds are coming to India to explore investment opportunities.

The Venture Capital Symposium is a three-day event where the French investors will be interacting with 100 early to mid-stage Indian start-ups.

Addressing the inaugural address of the symposium, Kant focussed on the Indian start-up ecosystem and also showcased India’s entrepreneurial might and the strides taken in innovation for solving the challenges faced by the country.

The event was attended by French Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler and Vice President of French Parliament Yves Jego, along with various investors from France including Safran Ventures, Eren Group, Luxury Tech, Fahsion Capital, Educlever, Olymp Capital, Affectio Familiae, Brands and beyond, Galileo Partners, Winevestworld, TNP, and Claranova.

Four investor groups – Eren Group, Claranova, Olymp Capital and TNP – made announcements to set up offices in India and committed to invest in various sectors such as energy, aerospace, blockchain and Internet of Things.

Yves Jego said this collaboration is not only a business participation of French capital in India but will prove to be a long-term partnership between the organisations of the two countries.

