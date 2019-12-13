Niti Aayog meets on population stabilisation

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Amid the furore over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, the government is mulling over having a population control law. In this connection, Niti Aayog is holding an important meeting on Friday.

A draft for the population control will be discussed in this meeting. Issues concerning the population control will be considered and the conclusion will be given to the government.

The Commission has said that there will be a discussion on strengthening the mechanism for promoting the option of contraception and dissemination of information among the women.

According to Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, the meeting has been called to give suggestions. According to the commission, birth rates are decreasing in India, but the population is increasing greatly.

Prime Minister Modi had raised the issue of population control prominently in his this years’ Independence speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Prime Minister had said that India’s population is about 1.37 billion, which is the second in the world and there is a need to voluntarily control the surging numbers.

–IANS

hindi-dpb