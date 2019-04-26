Nitish campaigns for Giriraj Singh on last day too

Patna, April 27 (IANS) For the third time within a week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday campaigned for BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

On the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of polls when voting will be held in the constituency along with four other seatsa, Nitish Kumar has appealed people to vote for Singh. He attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal but preferred not to target Kanhaiya Kumar, the joint Left candidate.

Earlier this week too, the Chief Minister had addressed election meetings and sought votes for Singh.

In Begusarai, the RJD has fielded Tanweer Hasan, who lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014. Giriraj Singh, who won from Nawada in 2014, shifted to Begusarai as the Nawada was allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party under the NDA seat-sharing deal in the state.

