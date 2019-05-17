Nitish condemns Pragya’s ‘Godse’ remark

Patna, May 19 (IANS) BJP ally and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janta Party candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her statement in favour of Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse, and said that he “would not tolerate such remarks”.

Commenting on the bBJP’s Bhopal candidate’s statement “Godse was a patriot”, the Chief Minister said: “It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement.”

Pragya Thakur, who is also a Malegaon blast accused, spurred a row and drew flak after she lauded the killer of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote Nitish Kumar said: “Bharatiya Janta Party should think about such comments. We condemn such remarks.”

Thakur had earlier too, created controversy after she claimed that 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, who died fighting against terrorist in Mumbai, lost his life because he tortured the BJP leader in jail.

She is contesting against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

–IANS

in/