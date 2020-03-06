Nitish Kumar meets Amit Shah on Friday late evening

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late on Friday evening. However, the agenda of the meeting was not clear. But it is believed that there have been talks about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and the alliance.

On January 16, Shah said in his Bihar tour that the NDA will contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the state. Apart from NDA’s allies BJP and JDU, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan has also said that he will go to the polls under Nitish’s leadership.

It is clear that Nitish Kumar is the undisputed face of the NDA in Bihar. All the major leaders are trying to keep the alliance with the parties. Nitish Kumar and Shah’s meeting is being linked to this. Significantly, Nitish Kumar had come to Delhi on Friday evening to attend the wedding ceremony of son of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

–IANS

