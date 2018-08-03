Nitish Kumar should sack social welfare minister: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday said it was not enough for him to say that he was ashamed of the incidents of rape at a state-run shelter home in Muzzaffarpur. “He should sack his social welfare minister Manju Verma,” he said.

“It is not enough for Bihar CM Nitish Kumarji to say he is ashamed. He should be appalled and should sack his Social Welfare Minister,” said Chidambaram on Twitter.

“This demand is because it is the Social Welfare Department which has administrative responsibility for shelter homes,” he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he was ashamed of the incident. He also said that the guilty would be brought to book.

After another man was beaten to death in Behrola village of Haryana’s Palwal district on suspicion of cow theft, Chidambaram said: “Lynching for alleged cattle theft continues. Is central government so helpless that it can do nothing to stop such outrage by self-appointed protectors of the cow?”

“Or is it because the Central government tacitly approves the actions of the vigilantes and is unwilling to apprehend and punish the culprits?” he asked.

–IANS

sid/prs