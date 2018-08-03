Nitish Kumar thanks TRS for supporting Harivansh

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday thanked his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the support extended by his party TRS to NDA candidate for the election of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar telephoned Rao to convey his thanks for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s support to Harivansh Narayan Singh, an MP of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

Harivansh secured 125 votes as against 105 of opposition nominee B.K. Hariprasad in a House of 244 besides the Chairman.

Nitish Kumar also mentioned that their support would be there in future for Telangana’s development, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office here.

The TRS chief also congratulated Nitish Kumar on the victory of his party candidate in the election for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s post.

On August 7, Nitish Kumar had called up Rao to seek TDP’s support for the NDA candidate.

–IANS

ms/nir