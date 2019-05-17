Nitish, Manjhi cast votes

Patna, May 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi cast their votes in Patna on Sunday.

Nitish Kumar, president of Janata Dal-United, an ally of the BJP-led NDA, cast his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan.

Manjhi, chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha, an ally of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, cast his vote at another polling booth.

For another former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad though it would be the first-time when he would not cast his vote along with his family members here. The RJD chief has been in jail in connection with fodder scam cases.

At present though, he is under going treatment in a Ranchi-based government hospital.

More than 1,52,52,608 voters will decide the fate of 157 candidates in Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Nalanda, Sasaram, Karakat and Jehanabad constituencies.

Four Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Ashwini Choubey and R.K. Singh are in the fray.

Important candidates from the opposition camp include former Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar is Congress candidate from Sasaram seat and former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha from Karakat seat. The RLSP is an ally of the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

The ruling BJP-led NDA had won all these eight Bihar seats in 2014.

–IANS

ik/in