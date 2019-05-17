Nitish questions long duration of elections

Patna, May 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday after casting his ballot raised questions on the long duration of the general elections which is being held in seven phases.

“Elections should be held in one or two phases, and not seven,” he said owing to the soaring temperature.

He suggested that the elections should be held in February-March or October-November instead of the summers.

“It is an issue related to common people. I will initiate an all parties meeting to discuss it,” he said.

Commenting on the BJP’s Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya’s statement “Godse was a patriot”, the Chief Minister said: “It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement.”

