Nitish speaks to Rupani over attacks on migrants

Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani following violence against migrants from Bihar.

Violence against migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was reported after the alleged rape of a toddler on September 28 in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district.

“For a crime of one person, others should not be attacked. The culprit should be punished, not everyone,” Nitish Kumar told the media here.

Hundreds of frightened migrant workers have returned to Bihar in the last few days.

