Niue seeks India’s support for ADB membership

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Niue, an island country in the South Pacific Ocean, on Thursday sought India’s support for its bid for membership of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ADB annual meet, Niue’s Premier Sir Toke Talagi asked Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, who is heading the Indian delegation, to support his country’s bid for membership.

The Indian delegation, currently on an official visit to Manila to attend the 51st annual meeting of ADB, also met the official delegations of Nordic countries, OPEC Fund for International Development, French, British, the US and European Investment Bank delegations.

A wide range of bilateral issues were discussed at the meetings, an official statement said. The delegation will meeting the President of ADB on Friday.

–IANS

