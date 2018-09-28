Niwari is 52nd district of MP
Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Niwari will become the 52nd district of Madhya Pradesh, with effect from October 1.
A proposal to this effect was cleared by the state Cabinet on Saturday.
IAS officer Akshay Kumar Singh (2010-batch) will hold the interim charge of the first District Collector of the new district till further orders, a state government order to this effect on Saturday said.
Akshay Kumar Singh is Director, Cultural and Religious Endowments Department.
