Niyati got uncomfortable filming romantic scene

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Niyati Fatnani says she feels shy and awkward when it comes to shooting romantic scenes.

In an upcoming episode of “Nazar”, Niyati will be seen opposite her co-actor Harsh Rajput (who plays the character of Ansh Rathore) in a romantic scene in the show.

“I am quite shy and awkward when it comes to such things. This is my first romantic scene with Harsh and even though I am very comfortable with him, I did feel nervous before shooting it,” Niyati said in a statement.

“But I am a very committed actor and did not want to let my inhibitions come in the way of shooting the sequence. So I spoke to the director and Harsh before the shoot and discussed my nervousness, after which I went with the flow and gave the show.”

–IANS

nn/rb