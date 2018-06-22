No access to copper smelter but working on acid spill: Vedanta

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it does not have access to its copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi but is working with the district administration and state pollution board to evacuate the sulphuric acid spillage there.

In a regulatory statement filed in the BSE, the company said after the sealing and closure of the copper smelter unit in Thoothukudi also known as Sterlite Copper, it does not have access to the premises.

According to the statement, the leak in the sulphuric acid tank was observed and reported by a police personnel deployed by the district administration.

“As soon as we got to know of this, we informed the district administration and Pollution Control Board and are working with them to evacuate the acid spillage safely, to mitigate any environmental damage,” the company said.

–IANS

vj/vd