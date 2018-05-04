No action on rape threat plaint, MP ex-CM’s relative resigns

Jabalpur/Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) A woman doctor related to former Madhya Pradesh S.C Shukla has resigned from her government job after authorities and police allegedly failed to act on her complaint about rape threats issued by anti-social elements linked to the ruling BJP, a Congress leader said on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said that the resignation of Dr Rachna Shukla, who was posted at the Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur, was a “tight slap on the face of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government” which claimed to be a benefactor of women in the state.

Shukla had complained of misbehaviour by some persons two months ago. While police did not even register an FIR, there was allegedly no departmental action as well.

Attempts to contact her proved futile.

“Dr Rachna Shukla’s resignation after rape threats issued by the goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party and no action by police is a tight slap on the government’s face. These goons have no fear of law. On one hand, the Chief Minister gets police to parade criminals in public, on the other hand he pressurises police to protect the goons connected to his party,” Ajay Singh said in a statement in Bhopal.

–IANS

