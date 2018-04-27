No arrest yet in case of murderous attack on Delhi doctor

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A day after the murderous attack on a doctor at a south Delhi farmhouse, the police was still to make any arrest on Monday even as it said five teams have been set up to crack the case.

Police also said that a close watch was being kept on private hospitals and clinics in a bid to trace the attackers, since victim Dr Hans Nagar had claimed to have injured two of his four attackers in retaliatory firing in the early hours of Sunday.

Hans Nagar had reached near the entrance to his farmhouse in Fatehpuri Beri from his clinic in south Delhi’s Siri Fort area around 1.50 a.m. on Sunday when the unidentified attackers riding two motorcycles stopped nearby and fired more than a dozen rounds at him.

Nagar claimed he also fired from his licensed pistol and injured one-two attackers, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said on Sunday.

Nagar — who received four gunshot wounds — told police that he suspected his brothers John and Ron and four others were behind the attack due to a longstanding dispute over Gurugram property.

“Going by Nagar’s statement that he fired at least 10 rounds and injured at least two of his attackers, we feel they may approach small clinics, Registered Medical Practitioners and or private doctors or hospitals for treatment,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, told IANS on Monday.

“We have set up five teams to keep a close eye on their possible hideouts and also their likely visit to hospitals. Several private hospitals and clinics are under our watch, and we are taking help of local intelligence. We have also alerted our counterparts in neighbouring districts,” the officer said.

As many as 22 spent cartridges and two rounds of 9 mm and .32 bore pistols were recovered from the crime spot.

Nagar, an orthopaedic doctor, was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

–IANS

