No body double for Sonu Sood in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood says he did all his stunts in upcoming period film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” himself, and enjoyed doing them.

“Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” is a biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the title role.

Sonu did a lot of action and sword-fighting sequences in the film, read a statement to IANS.

“I enjoy doing my own stunts and that gives me a high. I think the confidence also comes from the fact that you know things are well organised,” Sonu said.

“When you are working with a brilliant director, a huge ensemble and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong.”

According to a source, the makers suggested him to opt for a body double. But Sonu pulled off dangerous action stunts while shooting for the film in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

–IANS

