No breach of information: CBI on its mail leak

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The CBI on Monday said its email account of a particular department received malware last month but clarified there was “no breach of information”.

The agency also said that the particular email account was “non-functional” for a moment after the “suspicious activity” was noticed.

“A news item to a certain media channel regarding blocking of a CBI mail is false,” an agency source said.

“No breach of information relating to information has been found as of now. No case has been registered in this regard,” the source added.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source, the email ID belonged to the banking fraud division headed by Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who was last month repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura.

Singh’s division was responsible for probing the bank fraud case of jeweller Nirav Modi.

The source also said that the official email account of the agency was reported “non-functional” on May 17 following which the matter was brought to the notice of the systems division of the CBI.

“The CBI then contacted the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which is its official email operator.”

The source also said that the computer from which the excessive mails were forwarded has been sent for examination along with three more computers of the same department to check how the malware shoot out mails on its own.

According to the source, over 30,000 bulk mails were sent from the system, which had a particular email id.

–IANS

rak-aks/vd