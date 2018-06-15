No call between US, North Korea: White House

Washington, June 19 (IANS) The White House has confirmed that there was no call between US and North Korean officials over the weekend despite President Donald Trump saying that he planned on “calling North Korea” over the Father’s Day holiday, the media reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed on Monday that there had been no call between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reports CNN.

Administration officials have also confirmed that no call had took place at all between Trump and North Korea.

They did not give a reason why the call did not take place.

On June 12, Trump met the North Korean leader at a historic diplomatic summit convened in Singapore.

As a result of the meeting, Trump and Kim signed an agreement that says North Korea will “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”.

The agreement did not include a time frame for that goal or details about how it might be achieved.

