No casino and condos at Ontario Place, says province

Contrary to what was earlier expected, the Ontario PC’s this week confirmed that the redevelopment of Ontario Place will not include a casino or condos.

The province had been asking for ideas to redevelop the former amusement park, saying it wants to make the space that first opened May 1971 an impressive attraction.

However, at a news conference on Tuesday, Minister of Tourism Minister Michael Tibollo said they will not accept proposals that include ideas for residential developments or a casino.

The provincial government said they’ve received hundreds of early ideas from the public for the future of Ontario Place. The government has officially opened the global search for partners or partnerships for the site. They will not be accepting proposals from the private sector that includes government money.

The submission process ends on September 3.

An NFL team complex could be among the proposals, this could include sports, entertainment, retail.

The latest attempt to resurrect the park comes after the province closed it to the public in 2012 due to falling revenues and tight provincial finances. At that time, the Liberal government said attendance had fallen from 2.5 million when the park opened in 1971 to about 300,000.

A poll by Forum Research earlier this year showed 56 per cent of respondents were against the idea of a casino. -CINEWS