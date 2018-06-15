No ceasefire extension in J&K

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Centre on Sunday decided not to extend the unilateral ceasefire against militants in Jammu and Kashmir, declared on May 16 in order to provide a conducive atmosphere in the state during the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement comes a day after Eid festivities.

“The government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir announced in the beginning of Ramadan,” a Home Ministry statement said.

It said the “security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings.

“The government is committed to working for creating an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir. It is important that all those who have interests of people of the state and especially the youth in mind to isolate the terrorists and work towards bringing back misguided youth to the right path,” the statement said.

The Home Ministry appreciated the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir for showing “exemplary restraint” during Ramadan despite grave provocation by the terrorists.

The government decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and others on Friday in the wake of ongoing terrorists activities in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramadan and the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of “Rising Kashmir”, and his two personal security officers on Thursday.

–IANS

