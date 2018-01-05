No chance: Agyness Deyn on modelling again

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Agyness Deyn says there is “no chance” that she would swap acting for modelling as she has never regretted the move the other way.

Deyn is currently seen in TV series “Hard Sun”, and in an interview to Radio Times magazine, she was asked if she would swap acting for fashion, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “No chance. Doing this (the show ‘Hard Sun’) is so physical, and so exhausting, but it’s so alive. I’m living the whole character, the whole skin of Renko. That’s what’s exciting.”

Agyness said modelling “never felt like reality” to her.

“When I stopped modelling, everyone was like, ‘Are you f***ing crazy?’ I wanted to differentiate what I wanted to do. It wasn’t about money and it wasn’t about profile, it was about fulfilment and learning something and being afraid and getting excited.”

She felt modelling restricted the way one looks.

“Then you just have to work hard, show up on time, look healthy, not have been out all night… and be nice – but there are so many other variables to being an actor. The way you look is one part but there’s your innate soul quality plus the creative embellishment on top.

“You just follow your instincts and put the pieces together. It enables you to be a real person and modelling never felt like reality.”

–IANS

dc/rb