No clarity on cabinet expansion until Yeddiyurappa returns

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (IANS) Clarity on Karnataka government’s cabinet expansion will only emerge after Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa returns from Delhi, a party spokesperson said on Thursday.

“I don’t know what happened in Delhi. He (Yeddiyurappa) was supposed to meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana told IANS.

Madhusudhana said he did not know if Yeddiyurappa could meet all of them and discuss and finalise the cabinet expansion plan.

Yeddiyurappa flew to Delhi on Wednesday to meet the BJP president Nadda to discuss and finalise the cabinet expansion.

He said Yeddiyurappa may not reveal anything about the expansion in Delhi.

The BJP spokesperson said the Chief Minister is expected to start his return journey to Bengaluru by 8 a.m. on Friday and reach the city by afternoon and address the media.

The much-delayed cabinet expansion has already been postponed several times.

The BJP won 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in the by-elections while the opposition Congress could win only two while an Independent won one.

