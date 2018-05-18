No CM face in Madhya Pradesh, hints Kamal Nath

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) Congress’ Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath on Sunday indicated that the party would not have a chief ministerial face in the upcoming assembly elections.

“The state’s oppressed farmer, unprotected women and the jobless youth would be the party’s face. The Congress would fight the election with these lakh of faces,” he said in his inaugural address at an orientation programme for party spokespersons and panellists.

Kamal Nath also said that every section of society was fed-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party government which was in no state to respond to the common people’s questions. He said this time the people would seek an account for the lies and broken promises they had faced.

–IANS

hindi-vd