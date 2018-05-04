No complaint of vandalism from St. Stephen’s yet: DU Proctor

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Even two days after unidentified men smeared communal graffiti, Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College is yet to file an official complaint, a varsity official confirmed on Sunday.

It was on Friday that students and others found the door of the college chapel scribbled with the oft-repeated communal slogan “Mandir wahin banayenge” (we shall build the temple there only) and a cross at the graveyard written over with “I am going to hell”.

“We have not received any complaint from the college yet. We can only act once the college files an official complaint,” Neeta Sehgal, officiating Proctor at the Delhi University, told IANS.

No official statement has been issued by the college administration so far either.

The act of defacement has over these two days been condemned by all major student groups, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which trenchantly favours the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in place of the now destroyed Babri Masjid.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), also spoke against the incident of defacement on Friday and urged the students to “defeat the attempts to communalise students on religious lines”.

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India demanded an enquiry into the matter attributing the act to “right-wing elements” with “fake nationalism”.

–IANS

