No compromise with crime, corruption and communalism: Nitish

Patna, June 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he would not compromise with crime, corruption and communalism.

Without naming ally BJP, Nitish Kumar taunted it, saying that there is no question of keeping silent on communalism and compromising with communal politics.

Speaking at a function here, the Chief Minister also reiterated that he will not give up demand of special category status for Bihar.

“I had raised thus demand on Sunday at a meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi,” he said, adding that special category is must for development of Bihar.

–IANS

ik/vd