No construction work in Delhi till Sunday: LG

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Amid the ongoing standoff between Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi government, Baijal on Thursday met Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain over the poor air quality in the national capital and ordered to halt all construction activities till Sunday.

The air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday.

“Held an emergency meeting in view of severe dust pollution in Delhi with Hussain and officials. Emergency measures like stoppage of all civil construction activities till June 17. More monitoring by agencies like NHAI, DMRC, MCDs, PWD and NBCC etc., for ensuring compliance,” Baijal said in a tweet.

He also issued an order for an afforestation drive from July 15 to September 15 across Delhi and asked the people of Delhi to participate.

“Information about procurement of saplings, identified areas for plantation activities etc., can be obtained from Forest Deptt, GNCTD. Green Delhi our common goal,” he said in the next tweet.

There was a sudden deterioration in air quality as the entire region was under the grip of dust brought by winds from Rajasthan, Iran and southern Afghanistan, officials said.

–IANS

nks/nir