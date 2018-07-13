No decline in cargo container business post GST: Gohain

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that there has been no decline in the cargo container business after implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) last year.

“There is no decline in the cargo container business after implementation of GST from July 1, 2017,” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister said that the Indian Railways loaded 54.41 million tonne in 2017-18 as compared to 47.60 million tonne in 2016-17.

He said that the Finance Ministry and the NITI Aayog have been requested to consider uniform levy of GST on rail container traffic at par with road container traffic.

Service of Goods Transport Agencies (GTA) for transport of goods by road are taxed uniformly at five per cent post GST implementation, with no Input Tax Credit (ITC).

–IANS

