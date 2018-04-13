No differences with state Congress chief: Amarinder

Mohali (Punjab), April 16 (IANS) Just days after state Congress president Sunil Jakhar left his office in a huff, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed reports of differences with him, terming it “as a media creation”.

The Chief Minister said there were “absolutely no problems” between him and Jakhar, the Gurdaspur MP.

“It was the creation of the media, which had blown out of proportion a small incident in which Jakhar had left without meeting me because he had to go somewhere else,” Amarinder Singh said told media here on Monday.

Jakhar had left the Chief Minister’s office last week after getting upset over the chief minister’s security personnel asking him to deposit his mobile phone before meeting Amarinder Singh.

Jakhar and some Congress legislators had come to Amarinder Singh’s office in the Punjab secretariat here for a scheduled meeting.

However, Jakhar was also upset that Amarinder changed the time of the meeting.

Also defending Local government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder said that there was no question of him quitting over the Supreme Court proceedings in the road rage case against him.

The Punjab government counsel had submitted before the Supreme Court that Sidhu’s conviction by the Punjaband Haryana High Court in a 1987 road rage case, in which one person named Gurnam Singh died , should be upheld.

“The situation did not warrant Sidhu’s resignation,” the Chief Minister said. Hitting out the Akali Dal for seeking his resignation, he asked them to keep out of the affair, which was nothing to do with them.

