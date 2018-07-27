No discrimination in NRC process, assures Rajnath

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured that there would be no discrimination or unnecessary harassment in the entire updation process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said it was being carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Responding to a Short Duration Discussion over the issue in the Rajya Sabha which saw disruptions and adjournments of the proceedings in the last few days, the Minister said that the government was committed to complete the procedure in a time bound manner.

“I am reiterating that it is not the final NRC. It is just a draft NRC. Adequate opportunity will be provided to everyone for the claims and objections. Despite it, if anybody’s name remains out of the list, he can approach the Foreigners Tribunal,” Rajnath Singh said.

He also assured that there would be no coercive action against anybody.

The Minister said that the NRC updation exercise was being carried out in a totally fair, transparent, non discriminatory and legal manner.

“The entire process is being carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court. It is also monitoring the exercise on a routine basis,. Nobody will be harassed. There has been no discrimination and there would be no discrimination,” he said ridiculing the allegations levelled by some opposition parties.

He said that the draft NRC has been published in accordance with the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985 when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

The decision to update it was taken by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2005.

The Minister also hit out at some political parties, saying they are trying to create an atmosphere of fear among the people.

“It is unfortunate that some persons with vested interest are running a propaganda on social media so that the issue can be internationalised and communal harmony be affected,” he said.

–IANS

bns/ksk/bg