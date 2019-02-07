‘No Entry’ sequel script ready: Anees Bazmee

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Director Anees Bazmee says the script of the “No Entry” sequel is ready with him, and he is waiting for the green signal from producer Boney Kapoor.

Asked about the status of the “No Entry” sequel, Bazmee told IANS: “I have a beautiful script with me and I think the film should be made. ‘No entry’ has a huge fan base. Whenever it is shown on the small screen, I get calls from people to praise it.”

“If we make ‘No Entry’ part two, it will be a very big one.”

The 2005 hit comedy film features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. It is how Salman’s character Prem convinces his friends to cheat on their wives.

Bazmee says his script is ready.

“Now, I am just waiting for my producer Boney Kapoor to give green signal. I have also sent in my wish-list.”

Will Salman be back?

“I am not sure. I don’t know. Boney will be able to tell this.”

At the moment, the director is busy working on “Pagalpanti”, which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi. It is slated to release on December 6 this year.

–IANS

