No facility except security for Dhoni visit: Himachal CM

Shimla, Aug 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the assembly on Wednesday that although Cricketer M.S. Dhoni has been declared a state guest he is bearing his own expenses and the government is only providing him security.

Thakur said that “Dhoni is not from any political party. He has come here for shooting.”

“He is an international personality and has been extended only security. He’s staying in Wildflower Hall and he has been bearing his own expenses,” the Chief Minister said in a suo motu statement.

Slamming the opposition Congress chief and legislator Sukhwinder Sukhu for his assertion to the media regarding state guest facility for Dhoni, he said the opposition should “think out of the box since his visit (shooting) is related to state’s tourism”.

Former skipper Dhoni arrived in the state capital on August 27 for shooting a commercial advertisement.

Accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni, he will stay here till August 31.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the government which has declared him a state guest.

Oberoi Group’s Wildflower Hall is located at Charabra, on the outskirts of this town, at a height of 8,300 feet and commands a breathtaking view.

–IANS

vg/anp/bg