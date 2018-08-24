No file on CCTVs pending with us: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office on Monday said that no file related to installation of CCTVs across the national capital is pending with it.

“A misleading impression is being created through certain media posts and releases that the file for the installation of closed-circuit televisions in Delhi is pending with the office of the Lt Governor.

“It is clarified that this is incorrect. No file pertaining to CCTVs is pending with the L-G’s office,” the Raj Niwas said in a statement here.

The women MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party posted videos on the social media on Raksha Bandhan on Sunday to demand that the L-G should not hamper the CCTV installation project.

