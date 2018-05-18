‘No final decision on altering rules for civil service allocation’

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The government has not taken a final decision on changing the existing rules to allocate the service and state to those qualifying the All India Civil Services Examination, informed sources said here on Sunday.

The clarification from sources in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which is the controlling authority for the IAS cadre, came in response to a story in news website The Print which said that the government is considering a significant change in the existing rules to allocate the service as well as the cadre or state to those who qualify the All India Civil Services Examination.

It said PMO has sought the opinion of the cadre-controlling ministries on a proposal to allocate the cadre and the service to probationers only after they complete their three-month foundation course.

DoPT sources however clarified that no final decision has been taken and this is one of suggestions under consideration.

–IANS

ps/vd