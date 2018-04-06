No fireworks in Kerala temple hit by tragedy

Paravur (Kerala), April 9 (IANS) A Hindu temple where fireworks killed 114 people two years ago is unlikely to see another fireworks display again.

“That (fireworks) is not under our purview as it has to be decided by the state government,” Puttingal Devi temple Secretary J. Muraleedharan said.

Families and friends of the 114 killed in the temple complex on April 10, 2016 will light a lamp each on Tuesday to mourn the dead.

Temple authorities plan to resume holding the annual festival from next year.

Some 350 people were also injured when a huge stock of firecrackers exploded that day. The blasts and flying debris damaged more than 150 houses.

A total of 41 people who were arrested, including temple officials, are now out on bail, Muraleedharan said.

–IANS

