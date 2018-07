New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The External Affairs Ministry on Friday declined to comment on a media report that suggested US President Donald Trump has been invited to be the chief guest at next year’s Republic Day celebrations.

According to the report, the invitation to Trump was extended in April this year.

If he accepts, he will become the second US President after Barack Obama in 2015 to be the Republic Day chief guest.

