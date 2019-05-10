No ‘hate’ comments if Modi had done ‘tapasya’: Priyanka

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if he had done ‘tapasya’, he would not have made such hate-filled comments.

Interacting to reporters after casting her vote along with her husband, Robert Vadra, she said: “If he (Modi) had done even 50 hours of tapasya, he would not have made such hate-filled comments.”

She was responding to a question over Modi’s comment in an interview where he said that it was 45 years of ‘tapasya’ (austerities), “not the Khan Market gang or Lutyen’s club” that had contributed to his image.

The Congress General Secretary, who exercised her franchise at a polling booth in the Vidya Bhawan Mahavidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area, also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be ousted from power this time.

Citizens of the country were not happy with the BJP government, especially in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

“It’s clear that the BJP is losing the elections. I am hopeful that the results in Delhi will also be good,” she said.

Slamming Modi for not speaking on the poll promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, she said her party’s campaign was not negative as it was of the BJP.

“We raked up real issues which were affecting the common people and spoke on their solutions while Modiji kept talking about things that were of no importance.”

She also hit out at Modi for not responding to the questions posed by the opposition.

“The Prime Minister does not reply to the questions posed at him. He should have answered on promises of giving Rs 15 lakh, providing two crore employments every year and also on the income of farmers. He also remaied silent on the challenge thrown by (Congress President) Rahulji (Gandhi) to debate on issues,” she added.

Asked about her son Rehan, who did not come out to vote, she said: “He could not vote as he had gone to London for his exams.”

During the nomination filing of her brother brother Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Rehan and his sibling Miraya were also seen during the road show.

The voting on 59 seats across seven seats are underway in the sixth phase. The polling on all the seven seats in the national capital are also underway where the BJP, Congress and the AAP are in a triangular fight.

–IANS

aks/vd