No hero without a wound, says injured Amala Paul

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Amala Paul, who suffered an injury while shooting for her upcoming film “Adho Andha Paravai Pola”, is undergoing treatment with a positive frame of mind.

While performing an action sequence, the 26-year-old actress reportedly twisted her right arm and that resulted in a ligament tear.

The “Mynna” actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram and thanked her fans who wished for her speedy recovery.

She wrote: “A famous proverb goes ‘No hero without a wound’. I took it seriously, so now with a broken arm. Thank you all for your well wishes. My hand will heal faster now.”

Along with the post, she also uploaded a picture of her injured hand.

“Always hated auto-correct, but when typing text with left hand, it becomes a saviour,” Amala added.

–IANS

