No idea about cancellation of group mediclaim: Reliance

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Amid reports of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik cancelling the group mediclaim policy for state government employees, Reliance General Insurance on Thursday said it had not received any information from the state government.

In a statement issued here, Reliance General Insurance said: “The policy has commenced on October 1, 2018. Reliance General Insurance has not received any subsequent intimation with regard to the policy till date.”

“Reliance General Insurance won the J&K government Group Mediclaim policy through an open, transparent and competitive process in which 7 insurers participated,” the company said.

The tender process involved both technical and financial evaluation, and Reliance General Insurance’s winning bid was almost 30 per cent lower than the second best quote, the company added.

