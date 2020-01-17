No info on tukde-tukde Gang: MHA in RTI reply

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry in a reply to an RTI query has accepted that it has “no information” about the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ — a term used on many occasions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) government to attack opponents.

The information was shared by the Ministry in a reply to an RTI query filed by activist Saket Gokhale on December 26 last year as claimed by the applicant, who tweeted the outcome on his Twitter account @saketgokhale.

“Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang,” Gokhale tweet says, adding the Ministry replied on Monday to his RTI application seeking details of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.

In his application, Gokhale referred to a public address of Home Minister Shah in Delhi in which he had said, “The Tukde Tukde Gang of Delhi needs to be taught a lesson and punished”.

It is learnt from the Home Ministry sources that ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ term was never mentioned in any report so far shared by the Intelligence Bureau and any other agencies. However, they raised suspicion over the RTI application.

The term ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ was used moments after the February 9, 2016 controversy over a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) agitation allegedly triggered by some left-leaned varsity students gathered to commemorate the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was sentenced to death for his involvement in December 13, 2001 Parliament attack.

Some university students were then held by Delhi Police on charges of raising “anti-India slogans” which is yet to be established.

Since then, the term was used by many BJP leaders, including several Union Ministers, to attack and discredit its opponents.

