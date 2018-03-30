No intrigue over government, says Italian grassroots leader

Rome, April 4 (IANS/AKI) Luigi Di Maio, leader of Italy’s populist Five Star Movement – the largest parliamentary party after inconclusive national polls – on Wednesday rejected political horse-trading in forming a new government.

“The answer is not political alliances and deals, between the various political forces,” Di Maio wrote on the Five-Star Movement’s blog.

“We’ve seen too much of this in the past decades and we know where it has got us: marriages of convenience aimed at divvying up seats in the parliament with a total disregard for citizens.”

Five-Star wants instead to base a government on a list of issues to resolve, Di Maio stated.

“We must do this for the country and for the citizens who have waited too long for a government that can come up with solutions to their problems.”

Di Maio’s post came as Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella began two days of formal consultations with the main political parties to determine if any party or coalition can muster support to form a government after the March 4 national election led to a hung parliament.

Five-Star was the single party with the highest number of votes at 32 percent while the centre-right coalition led by the rightwing League and including former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia won 37 percent.

Di Maio has signalled his party is open to talks with the centre-left Democratic Party, which lost heavily in March, and with the League, but has ruled out the possibility of governing with Forza Italia.

In an interview with Italian broadcaster La7 late on Tuesday, Di Maio also said he would propose parties form a government contract “like they have in Germany”.

“Let’s sit down around the table, decide the things to do with a government contract, sign it in front of the Italians, and change the country,” he said.

–IANS/AKI

vd