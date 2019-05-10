No issue if Congress doesn’t get PM’s post: Azad

Shimla, May 16 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said his party will not make it an issue “if the Prime Minister’s chair was not offered to it”.

“We are not going to make it an issue that we will not let any other leader to become the PM if the post is not offered to us (Congress),” he told reporters here.

The Congress wanted to oust the BJP government that was “anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-labourer and anti-economy”.

“The party will not have stand on prestige if a coalition government is formed at the Centre with parties that are anti-BJP and the Congress will be a part of it,” he said.

On the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Azad, also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said neither the BJP nor the NDA would come to power at the Centre.

Taking a dig at Modi, he said: “Modi is the first PM in the world to have spent 60 per cent of his five years in foreign trips and 90 per cent of the BJP campaign was led by Modi.”

–IANS

vg/mr