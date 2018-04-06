No major downside risks seen on India due to trade war: Official

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) India might not face any “major downside risks” by the recent imposition of global trade protectionist measures between the US and China, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Friday.

“To be honest, I don’t see any major downside risks,” Secretary, Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg said to a query at the 13th edition of CNBC-TV18 ‘India Business Leader Awards’ about the downward risks India faced with the onset of a global trade war.

“The trade which we expect now to be cooling down, if turns differently… the trade war becomes more serious, their might be some implications.”

“But, I don’t really see for the Indian economy, a very major risk, we should actually be seeing risks tilted towards more positive movement rather than towards the downside,” he said.

