No mismatch in VVPAT, EVM count: psephologist

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) There has not been a single mismatch in the vote count by electronic voting machines and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATS) in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to well-known psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh.

“Ladies and gentlemen, here is the most awaited critical result of #Elections2019 : Each and every paper ballot on 20,625 VVPAT machines in all 4,000 plus assembly segments across all 542 LS seats has been counted, tallied and confirmed. Not a single mismatch,” he said in a tweet.

Election Commission sources said there had not been any report of mismatch and they will comment once they receive all the data.

The poll panel had matched randomly selected five VVPATS with EVMs in each Assembly constituency in the country before declareing the Lok Sabha results.

