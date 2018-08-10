No need to panic over dengue: Bengal minister

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Friday asked people not to panic over the Dengue outbreak, saying only a few cases of the vector-borne disease have been detected.

“There is no need to panic as we have been cautious. Only a couple of cases have been reported. Those persons are from outside and they are being given proper medical attention,” said Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim after a meeting with civic workers.

The meeting was called to discuss dengue outbreak and other vector-borne diseases.

Hakim also said some of the patients have been admitted to hospitals with ‘unknown fever.’

“We are trying to find ways to fight back this unknown fever. There is no need to be scared,” said Hakim.

Last year the state government reports mentioned over 30 deaths and 14,500 dengue cases.

–IANS

